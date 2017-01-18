Rex/Shutterstock

Sorry Lamar Odom, but Khloe Kardashian only has one thing on her mind lately: Tristan Thompson! After her ex cried over his love for her on TV, the ‘KUWTK’ happily hopped on a plane back to her baller beau.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, doesn’t seem interested in getting herself involved in Lamar Odom‘s troubles anymore. While more and more clips from his exclusive The Doctors interview are revealed, Khloe ditched Los Angeles, California to return home to Cleveland, Ohio where she’s been living with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25.

The stylish star was rocking blonde cornrows which were braided into two long pigtails. She kept a low profile behind a pair of aviator sunglasses, and covered up in a long, black trench coat. However, Khloe was treated just like everybody else when it came time to go through security, where she had to take off her sunglasses and coat and go through the full body scanner. Sorry, KoKo!

As for Lamar, now that he’s finally turned his life around and is living sober, he seems determined to win Khloe back for good. Despite the fact their divorce was finalized in December 2016, Lamar told The Doctors he “wants” his “wife back.” When asked what he would say to Khloe and his three children now that his crisis is over, Lamar said: “I just want to tell them I’m sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy that in my addiction I didn’t know who I was.”

We’re so happy to see Lamar is doing well and taking the necessary steps to put his life back together, but it seems pretty clear that Khloe has moved on. Hopefully Lamar can find a way to move on, too.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Khloe is phased by all of the things Lamar has been saying lately? Comment below with your thoughts.

