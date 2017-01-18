Rex/Shutterstock

Is another Kardashian baby on the way? A new report claims that there is — and it’s finally Khloe Kardashian’s turn to be a mom! It’s a total ‘dream come true’ for the reality star, and she’s apparently never been happier. We don’t blame her either — if the rumors are true, she’s been wanting to start a family for years!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, recently wrote on her app/website that she’s the “Happiest” she’s been “in years.” And we can easily see why! She’s in the best shape of her life, she’s finally found love with BF Tristan Thompson, 25, she has a successful new television show, and, now, she’s allegedly expecting her first child! “Khloe is thrilled,” a Kardashian insider reportedly told Life & Style magazine.

“She’s only told family so far because it’s in the early stages and she wants to wait until she’s past the first trimester to go public. But she can’t believe she’s finally having a baby!” If the rumors are true, this IS a huge deal for Khloe, as she’s always wanted to be a mom. “She has dreamed of being a mother for so long, and she’s so in love,” another source told the media outlet. “She just can’t wait until the baby is born.”

As for Khloe’s new love, Tristan just became a first-time father in December when his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, 25, gave birth to their baby son, Prince. But apparently the fact that Tristan is already a dad doesn’t bother Khloe one bit, and the NBA star’s willing to do it again with Khloe if that’s what she wants! “He’s obsessed with Khloe,” the insider added. “If a baby makes her happy, then it makes him happy too.”

Boy or girl, Khloe is also looking forward to dressing her alleged little one in “adorable outfits.” She’s apparently already thinking of names too and likes Ruby or Chanel for a girl and Bentley for a boy. And she’s also set on being a super “hands-on” mom as she doesn’t want to hire even one nanny. “This is a dream come true for her,” the source gushed. “She will be an amazing mom.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Khloe is actually pregnant? Can you see her starting a family with Tristan?

