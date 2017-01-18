Khloe Kardashian: Why Pregnancy Rumors Could Not Come At A Worse Time

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Rumors that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child have really hurt the reality star. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details as to why the baby talk couldn’t have come at a worse time for Khlo-money.

Is Khloe Kardashian, 32, about to finally have her dream come true of becoming a mom? With stories circulating that she’s pregnant with 25-year-old Tristan Thompson‘s child, “Khloe would love to be having a baby right now so these rumors are actually quite hurtful. This is already a sensitive subject, her boyfriend is a new dad and that has brought up a lot of feelings for her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe‘s not sitting around crying over this though, she’s focused on her new show. That’s her baby right now, she has very high hopes for it,” our insider adds about her new E! weight loss program Revenge Body. Tristan just became a dad recently with his ex Jordan Craig, 25, giving birth to their baby son, Prince back on Dec. 12. It would be really weird if he was about to become a father again so soon after his first child arrived.

According to a Jan. 18 report in Life & Style, they claim she’s “She’s only told family so far because it’s in the early stages and she wants to wait until she’s past the first trimester to go public. But she can’t believe she’s finally having a baby!” Another source added, ” She has dreamed of being a mother for so long, and she’s so in love. She just can’t wait until the baby is born.” Well, Khloe is NOT pregnant, so the story is just plain hurtful to her.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will eventually have a baby together? Will Koko make a good mom?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.