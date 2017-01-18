Khloe Kardashian Terrified Of What Pregnancy Will To Do Her Amazing New Body

FameFlyNet

She’s wanted a baby for years, but now HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned why Khloe Kardashian is so afraid of getting pregnant and ruining the body she’s worked so incredibly hard for.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, was very open about her fertility issues while married to Lamar Odom, 37, but now that she’s got a hot, young boyfriend, hers concerns about having a baby have definitely changed. As things between Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 25, heat up, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s actually more worried about keeping her great figure than having a baby now.

“Khloe’s actually started worrying about what pregnancy will do to her body,” a source close to the KUWTK star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s in the best shape of her life right now and she has worked so hard for it. Gaining a bunch of weight for a pregnancy is terrifying.”

But, will that prevent Khloe from finally have the family she’s always dreamed of? Hopefully not. The source added, “She swears she would never let that stop her from actually having a baby but it’s something she’s started worrying about.”

This information comes as a new report claims that Khloe is actually already pregnant. According to the shocking report, Khloe is the “happiest” she’s been in a really, really long time and has “only told family” about the baby surprise. Hmm!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Khloe will make a good mom one day? Should she and Tristan try having a baby? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.