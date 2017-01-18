Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Legs In Thigh-High Boots & New ‘Good American’ Hoodie

Courtesy of Good American

Khloe Kardashian just released a brand new photo from her limited edition collection for her brand, Good American, and it’s amazing! She shows off her long, lean legs in a pair of thigh high boots and is rocking a cute sweatshirt from the new collection. What do you guys think of the new launch?

Ever since Khloe Kardashian, 32, launched her clothing line, Good American, we have been obsessed. The denim line features all different styles of jeans that come in all different sizes and now they’re launching a new limited-edition product — an adorable sweatshirt!

The brand will release the limited-edition ‘Good Hoodie,’ which is available in 3 different sizes and retails for $160. The sweatshirt is an oversized navy blue hoodie with white drawstrings and is available in letters A-Z. Khloe was so excited about the launch, that she posted a sexy pic of herself with the caption, “Introducing my @goodamerican limited-edition Good Hoodie, launching TOMORROW at 9am PST, exclusively on GoodAmerican.com!! Available in every letter! I practically live in mine! #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican”

The exclusive product will officially be available on the Good American site on Jan. 19th at 9 am PST. The sweatshirt is literally adorable and Khloe proved that there’s so many different ways to style it. You can dress it up like she did, and wear it as a dress with thigh-high boots or heels, or you can go casual and wear the hoodie with leggings and sweats.

We cannot wait for the product to drop tomorrow and Good American got us ready to go when they posted a BTS photo with the caption, “LET’S GET ALPHABETICAL @khloekardashian behind the scenes shooting Good Hoodie. Less than 24 hours until the first drop, available in letters A-Z. Limited quantities available TOMORROW at 9am PT exclusively on goodamerican.com #goodsquad #goodhoodie”

What do you guys think of the alphabetical sweatshirt — will you SHOP for it?

