Khloe Kardashian Rocks Boxer Braids With Frayed Ends — How You Can Copy Her Look

Khloe Kardashian just added a fun twist to her latest braided look! The reality TV star sported her go-to boxer braid style at the airport on Jan. 17, but left the ends of her braids loose and frayed. See what her hairstylist had to say about the look, ahead.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Khloe Kardashian, 32, wear her hair in boxer braids. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the slicked-back style one of her rotating beauty looks last year, but in 2017, she seemed to be trading the braids in for long, tousled waves and high ponytails.

Finally bringing the boxer braids back into her routine, Khloe added a new twist to her braids as she headed to the airport with some frayed ends. Her go-to hairstylist (and braid genius) Justine Marjan was behind Khloe’s latest look, which included four rows of reverse French braids that were joined into two pigtails.

While the frayed ends might be different, the beginning process of Khloe’s hair was just your classic reverse French braids. If you haven’t mastered boxer braid yet, Justine gave us the step-by-step, including her favorite products to use in the below video (skip to the 22:00 min mark for the full how-to).

“The frayed ends were a last minute decision,” Justine told us of the longer ends. “The texture [is from] the synthetic ends,” she explained of how the ends got their frayed finish. But if you’re braiding without extensions, Justine said you can recreate the frayed look by gently teasing the ends of your hair and adding hairspray.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s latest take on boxer braids?

