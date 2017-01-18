Kendall Jenner Looks Seductive As She Gingerly Covers Her Privates In La Perla Campaign

Courtesy of LA PERLA/ Steven Klein

Kendall Jenner looks drop-dead-gorgeous in her new Spring/Summer 2017 campaign for LA PERLA, and she looks so sexy in a tight black corset as she gingerly covers up her private parts! What do you guys think of Kendall’s sexy new campaign for the lingerie brand?

Kendall Jenner, 21, has been getting sexier and sexier with all of her recent campaigns and we’re obsessed with her latest photos for the LA PERLA Spring/Summer 2017 campaign which was directed by Julia Haart and photographed by Steven Klein.

LA PERLA just introduced the Corset Jacket, a key suiting concept from the new ready-to-wear collection designed by Julia Haart, Creative Director of LA PERLA and who better to debut the sexy new jacket, than Kendall Jenner herself. The LA PERLA Corset Jacket “represents Julia Haart’s vision to fuse LA PERLA’s unparalleled knowledge of the female form with a unprecedented devotion to how women want to feel: sensual, beautiful and comfortable — an offering only LA PERLA can provide. From boardroom to evening, the Corset Jacket translates seamlessly into every area of a woman’s life. The single layer of structured bi-stretch wool against the skin gently enhances the female form, while never sacrificing total comfort.”

The LA PERLA Corset Jacket, which retails for $1,870, embodies the feeling and support of lingerie with internal cups, elegant hook fastenings and finely tailored darts. The bi-stretch wool Corset Jacket is sized according to bust for the perfect fit and can be worn as a single layer thanks to the built-in wireless bra. This refined piece, available in store today, offers the luxurious feeling of a single layer of fabric against the skin.

The campaign, photographed by Steven Klein, features Kendall, streaked in light, “emphasizing the curve and precise cut of the Corset Jacket.” The black corset blazer features two lapels, underwire cups, and buttons down the front. Kendall paired the corset with just a little sheer black lace thong, and in the campaign photo, Kendall is seen gingerly covering up her private parts. Behind her, “we see an x-rayed image, kindly lent by the Victoria & Albert Museum, featuring a corset and its wearer, outlining the distorted effect corsetry had on a woman’s bones. The image is ingeniously juxtaposed by the comfort and structural support of Haart’s revolutionary creation. The days of women suffering for beauty is a thing of the past.”

What do you guys think of Kendall’s sexy new campaign — do you love it as much as we do?!

