Even with lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Tyga in the room, Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky’s chemistry couldn’t be ignored during an NYC shopping spree! The rumored couple looked like they were ‘boyfriend and girlfriend’, an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! OMG!

It was all about Kendall Jenner, 20, and A$AP Rocky, 28, when they walked into Ovadia & Sons in New York City on January 17. The rumored couple visited the super luxe store in Manhattan to peruse some stylish men’s duds with Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, but apparently nobody was focusing on that couple!

Jordan Ovadia, brother to designers Ariel and Shimon Ovadia, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and Kendall were together.” Oh my god! Even though the couples were only checking out the store for 15 or 20 minutes, according to the eyewitness, “it was obvious Kendall and A$AP were a couple.”

Okay, this is incredible. Jordan then told us EXCLUSIVELY that “A$AP and Kendall clearly looked like they were boyfriend and girlfriend, definitely. They were not overly affectionate the way Tyga and Kylie were, but they looked happy together.” Something special was happening between Kendall and A$AP for all this to be observed in about 15 minutes. This is so exciting!

The pair were first spotted on a date together in West Hollywood in November 2016, and have been seen hanging out several times since then. So cute! They could always just be close friends, though; Tyga’s good friends with the rapper, and Kendall’s known him for awhile, too! But we have our fingers crossed that this was a double date and not just a friendly meet-up, because they’d make such a cute couple!

