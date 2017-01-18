Kanye West ‘Convinced’ Kim Kardashian Not To Leave Him After Hospitalization

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad! A new report claims that Kim Kardashian was completely ready to walk away from her marriage with Kanye West after his mental breakdown, but he ‘convinced’ her to stay. We have all the details of his alleged promises that kept her by his side, here.

You aren’t going to like this, Kimye fans! Kim Kardashian, 36, was allegedly planning to end her marriage to Kanye West, 39, after he had a mental breakdown in Nov. 2016, but he managed to “convince her” to work through it, according to Us Weekly. Say it ain’t so!

So, how did the rapper allegedly convince his lady love to stay by his side through his struggles? “Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy,” explained their source. “He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.” Well, that’s good! We can’t imagine Kim leaving Kanye at such a dire time, especially when he was so supportive through her whole robbery ordeal. However, if she did threaten to leave and it motivated him to get the help he needed, maybe it’s a good thing! Kanye seems to be doing much better now since getting into therapy following the breakdown.

Now, Kim and Kanye seem happier and healthier than ever! Kim has been sharing tons of photos of her, Kanye, and the kids being a model family. Their home videos show Kanye cleaning up Saint’s throwup and helping him learn to walk. It’s so cute! They even seem to be on the same wavelength with fashion. The duo stepped out together on Jan. 18 with matching ripped jeans looking super cool. We love Kimye!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kim would ever have left Kanye after his breakdown? Let us know!

