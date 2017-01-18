Jordan & Aaron Rodgers: New Details Of The ‘Blow-Up Argument’ That Broke The Family

AP Images

What really happened between Aaron Rodgers and his family? New details have just emerged about the giant fight that really ruined their family bond, including ‘regrettable’ things that were said amidst it all.

“[They] have always been competitive, and they’re always trying to one-up each other,” an insider close to Aaron Rodgers told People magazine, about his relationship with brother, Jordan Rodgers, 28. “It’s been that way since they were kids. They got older, and the stakes got higher.” However, the breaking point was apparently a “blow-up argument” over “nothing interesting,” and the context was too intense to move on from. “Something things were said on both sides that were regrettable.”

The family reportedly haven’t spoken to Aaron, 33, since 2014 — oddly enough, around the same time that Aaron began dating Olivia Munn. Many have assumed she was to blame. Following the fight, the parents got involved and everyone needed time to cool off — but The Bachelorette didn’t help that, bringing public attention to the family feud. “It’s just the way he’s chose to do life. I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke],” Jordan explained to his now-fiancée, JoJo Fletcher.

After the show aired, Jordan’s ex Brittany Farrar spoke out bashing him and claiming he had cheated on her; meanwhile Brittany and Olivia have stayed extremely close friends. “No one knows the whole story except for the family,” the insider said. “Aaron owns the part that’s his and hopes everyone else owns the parts that are theirs. It’s sad.”

Jordan and Aaron’s father Ed just spoke with the New York Times, revealing that it’s extremely upsetting thinking about the “complicated” family rift. He also added that “fame can change things” when speaking about Aaron. However, the family isn’t making Aaron want to speak out. Sources have also told People that he has “no intention” of speaking on his personal life publicly. “He’s going through great precautions not to make things worse,” the insider said.

