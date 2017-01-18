Joel McHale Mocks Trump & Middle America For Election Win During PCAs Opening

Image Courtesy of CBS

It’s no surprise that Joel McHale made sure to diss Donald Trump in his opening monologue at the People’s Choice Awards! The 2017 host wasted no time making fun of the president-elect and the Republicans of Middle America who voted for him. LOL!

“This is the one night of the year where Hollywood reacts positively to what the middle of America thinks,” Joel McHale joked during his opening monologue of the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18. Of course, he’s referring to the fact that Hillary Clinton, 69, had SO many celebrity supporters during the 2016 election, and they were all devastated that she lost to Donald Trump, 70, thanks to residents, mostly in the middle of the country, sending their votes his way.

Still, the show’s host didn’t overdo the political references in his opening, which was a refreshing change from what we’ve seen at other recent award shows and televised events lately!

Before the awards show, Joel issued a warning to Donald to “watch out” because he had plenty of Trump jokes up his sleeve for the event. Since there wasn’t an overhaul in the opening, we can probably expect him to throw another zinger or two in there as the show continues! And don’t worry, Donald wasn’t the only person who was victim to Joel’s jokes — he also poked fun at attendees like Blake Shelton, Fifth Harmony and Ellen DeGeneres, and of course, they all took the laughs like champs!

The People’s Choice Awards is a such a special ceremony because the nominees and winners are chosen entirely by the fans! Viewers have been voting like crazy for their favorites in several music, movies, television and digital categories, and now, we finally know our winners!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Joel’s opening? Did you think his Trump diss was appropriate?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.