Jennifer Lopez’s Sleek Low Ponytail & Glowing Complexion At People’s Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

The queen of the night has arrived! Jennifer Lopez is one of the biggest stars at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, so it’s no surprise that she slayed beyond words on the red carpet. She looked like absolute perfection with a sleek ponytail and gorgeous bronzed face! What do you think of the beauty look?

Let’s be real, Jennifer Lopez, 47, always looks perfect, and that was no exception at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards! The red carpet lit up when the singer/actress arrived, with her tanned skin glistening as photographers snapped photos.

With her hair slicked back into a tight, low ponytail, Jennifer’s gorgeous makeup was on full display. To go with her form-fitting, black gown with silver, embellished chest design, the mom of two rocked a shimmering eye shadow, and dramatically lined her lids with dark black. And can we talk about how perfect her lashes look?! She contrasted the dark look, though, with rosy pink cheeks and a reddish-pink lip to match — stunning! Her hairstylist and makeup artist used Loreal products to create this perfect look.

All the pops of silver in that ensemble wouldn’t be complete without some incredible jewelry, of course, so Jennifer made sure to add bulky rings to several of her fingers, which she proudly showed off while posing for the cameras. She also carried a black embellished clutch.

Although we were secretly hoping Jen would bring her new man, Drake, 30, to the awards show, she decided to show up solo to this one, but worked that carpet unlike anyone else. Jen is nominated at the ceremony for Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress, and we’re crossing our fingers she takes it home. Can you believe she’s been nominated for 14 PCAs throughout her illustrious career?! She’s only won twice, but we have a feeling that number will go up after tonight!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of J.Lo’s beauty look at the People’s Choice Awards?!

