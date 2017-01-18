Jennifer Lopez Slays In Sexy Embellished Gown At PCAs

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez really brought the glam to the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards where she looked sexy and chic in her show-stopping gown.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, knows how to dominate on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the People’s Choice Awards in LA on Jan. 18 when she stepped out in a seriously sexy gown, flaunting her figure in the clinging black dress and totally adding a major wow factor to the red carpet.



People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Pics

While the bottom of the gown hugged JLo in all the right places it was the sheer, embellished top that set this long-sleeved silhouette apart. She added to the glamour with statement earrings and a silver clutch.

Earlier in the day JLo hit the winter TCA tour in sexy separates, flaunting her toned legs in a leather mini skirt, which she paired with an Osman tie shirt, high ponytail and serious smoky eye. Leave it to the songstress to fit in more than one major look in one day!

Although she managed to squeeze in a frock swap she kept the same ponytail and smoky eye in place — I love how well her glam routine worked with both outfits.

Whether she’s showing off her street-style or getting glam for the red carpet, all eyes are always on JLo — and her PCAs look is proof of that! What did you think of JLo’s dress? Did you love her latest look as much as we did?

