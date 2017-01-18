Jennifer Lopez & Drake Caught ‘Getting Cozy’ During Intimate Rooftop Date Night

Courtesy of Instagram

If the way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach, Drake has nothing to worry about! The rapper treated Jennifer Lopez to a romantic rooftop dinner date, where they were spotted ‘getting cozy’ by giddy onlookers. Read on for the EXCLUSIVE juicy details!

Ain’t it funny how Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, started out so coy?! There’s clearly NO denying their romance any longer! “Jennifer and Drake enjoyed an intimate date night on the rooftop terrace at Catch LA last night,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The restaurant was packed when the two arrived separately to keep things private, however, onlookers were buzzing about how the couple were getting cozy and acting like they were the only ones in the room.” For their date, Jen rocked a sleeveless fur coat with blue jeans and beige heeled boots.

When celebs arrive at a hotspot like Catch LA or Craig’s, it means they want to be seen! The couple have taken their love all the way from Las Vegas to the city of angels, and now, there’s no slowing them down. Jen is actually thinking of saying the HUGE “L” word to her beau! Our trusted sources told us that the “Get Right” singer is head over heels and believes Drake is her “soulmate.” Can you blame her?! The hip hop star has the sweetest baby face, showers her with lavish gifts, and possibly rearranged his tour dates to spend more time with her.

Despite listing “production setbacks” as the reason for his rescheduling, we have a feeling that Jen is on his mind! “We would like to inform you that shows on ‘The Boy Meets World Tour’ in Amsterdam, London, Glasgow are being moved to new dates,” reads a statement from O2 London. All shows from Jan. 20 to March 20 have been postponed, which definitely comes as a disappointing shock to his fans. Drake undoubtedly loves his fans, but maybe he’s crushing on Jen just a little bit more!

HollywoodLifers, how romantic does Drake and Jen’s rooftop date sound?!

