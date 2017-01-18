Jennifer Lopez Wins Crime Drama Actress At PCAs —But Did She Thank Drake In Speech?

REX/Shutterstock

J.Lo nabbed her first ever People’s Choice Award for her incredible performance in ‘Shades Of Blue!’ In her amazing acceptance speech, she expressed her love for her a number of people in her life — was Drake one of them?

The rumors have been swirling for months and Drake, 30, and J.Lo, 47, continue to tease us all with photos of the two of them canoodling at concerts and clubs. What is going on with these two?! Well, Jennifer Lopez failed to mention the rapper in her acceptance speech for her first ever People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18!

Clad in a stunning black gown with an embellish bodice, J.Lo took the stage in awe of her Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress win. “I’m shaking!” she said as she gushed over fans and her team. Jennifer topped off the speech by thanking her twin children, Emme and Max, 8. So sweet! But, notably absent from her list of gratitude was rumored boo, Drake! Is he feeling the burn?

The two first sparked dating rumors in mid-December when Drake attended J.Lo’s Las Vegas residency show on Dec. 11. The two later shared a backstage selfie, which Drake captioned with heart eyes! What seemed like a totally innocent gesture turned into multiple Instagram posts and more hangout sessions between the two. Then, just a week after the concert, Drake and J.Lo both posted a photo of them cuddling each other — no caption necessary.

Since then, they continue to add fuel to the fire, attending a makeshift prom together and J.Lo canceling her own New Years concert, then appearing at Drake’s Vegas show the same night! Craziness!

According to Us Weekly, Drake just took the big step of meeting Jen’s kids! “They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs,” the insider said. “They like having him around!”

