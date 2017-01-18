Ivanka Trump’s 19 Hour Work Days & New White House Roles Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

Donald Trump’s closest advisor won’t be any member of his controversial cabinet. Instead it will be his daughter, Ivanka. Here’s a look inside her very big life.

Ivanka Trump, 35, is about to become one of the most powerful people in Washington. While nepotism laws will likely prevent her from joining her father, Donald Trump‘s presidential cabinet, “unofficially, she will be Donald’s closest adviser,” a source told US Weekly. It’s obviously a big job, but with the life that Ivanka already leads, it’s something that she could easily tackle.

While she recently left her multiple positions at the Trump Organization and her self-named fashion line, Ivanka was working 19-hour days! After graduating from Wharton Business School, she joined the family business, becoming the youngest board member at the tender age of 24. She was one of her father’s advisors on Celebrity Apprentice soon after. It was that crazy schedule that led to her meeting now-husband Jared Kushner, 35.

Ivanka and Jared became business contacts in 2005 while working out a real estate deal, fell in love, and married in 2009. From there, her extremely busy work schedule was topped with classes to convert to Orthodox Judaism, something that Jared’s family required for them to marry. Now, they have three young children together. Ivanka’s still the same businesswoman as she was before, but now she has an incredible nanny (who teaches the kids Mandarin!) to help make “doing it all” possible.

Leaving the family businesses puts more weight to the rumors that Ivanka’s getting more involved with politics. She and Jared recently purchased a mansion in Washington, DC, and are looking for schools for their children. Jared has already been tapped as one of the president-elect’s White House advisors. and Ivanka may follow suit in a very important role: filling in for the first lady while Melania Trump, 45, stays in NYC for the rest of the school year. Whoa.

“Donald made the best deal for his daughter,” family friend R. Couri Hay told US Weekly. “The boys (Eric and Donald Trump Jr.) get the multibillion dollar company, and Ivanka gets Washington. She will be at State functions. I think Melania is very happy to share those responsibilities with Ivanka.”

