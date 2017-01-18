Ivanka Trump & Michelle Obama’s High-Powered Pow-Wow — Talking First Lady Duties?

REX/Shutterstock

Well, this is definitely interesting! President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed that Michelle Obama, the soon-to-be former First Lady, has had a one-on-one meeting with his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Rumors continue to swirl that Ivanka Trump, 35, will take on the role of First Lady to her father, Donald Trump‘s, 70, presidency, but this latest information may switch that rumor to a fact. The President-elect himself confirmed that his daughter, Ivanka, has previously met with Michelle Obama, 53, in a new interview, reports the Daily Mail.

“Ivanka, the other day, spoke to her,” Donald said, referring to the soon-to-be former First Lady, Michelle. “The conversation was going to be a quick conversation –- it lasted an hour.” Wow, an hour? We’re so curious what Ivanka and Michelle could have been talking about!

Unfortunately the meeting wasn’t very publicized until Donald announced it during his interview, but it goes hand-in-hand with earlier reports that Ivanka could be the one to take on First Lady “duties,” as HollywoodLife.com reported in December 2016. Ivanka will be the first of the Trump women to move full-time to Washington D.C., as Donald’s wife, Melania, 46, has confirmed she will be staying in New York City until at least June with their son, Barron, 10. The real First Lady to Donald’s President claims that her decision to stay in the Big Apple is so she can focus on being a mother to Barron, and make sure that his life stays as structured as possible despite the massive change his family is going through.

