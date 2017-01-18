Vine Shuts Down: How You Can Still Watch Your Favorite 6-Second Videos From The App

Courtesy of Vine

Vine is dead! Twitter shut down the six-second-streaming video social network on Jan. 17, breaking the hearts of all its remaining fans. As Vine stars like King Bach mourned, there was some good news! There’s still a way to watch your favorite Vine videos.

Rest in peace, Vine. The social network that launched the careers of Cameron Dallas, 22, Nash Grier, 19, King Bach, 28, and so many others is no more. Twitter gave Vine the axe on Jan. 17, rolling out Vine Camera as its replacement. Vine Camera pretty much just like Vine, as it creates a six-second looping video. Now, instead of uploading it to a separate network, the videos can be posted directly to Twitter (or saved to a user’s phone.)

But what about all our favorite Vine videos? The dubsmashes! That one where the guy dresses up as Aladdin on a hoverboard? Are they gone forever? Actually, no. Those will still live on over at the Vine.co website for an unspecified amount of time, according to Buzzfeed.

So, for those who didn’t save their videos to their phone before the deadline, they can still watch them. In fact, anyone can browse through all the funny, amazing and outright weird Vines from the last four years. There should be plenty – Vine, at its peak, had more than 200 million active users.

However, three years is a lifetime on the Internet, and new video platforms (hello, Instagram!) ultimately put the nail in Vine’s coffin. Plus, Twitter dropped the ball after buying the company in 2012. Whereas Instagram allows feeder apps like Boomerang, Layout and Hyperloop to make the most out of its network, Twitter never fully integrated Vine into its network. Ultimately, Twitter made the hard decision and in Oct. 2016, announced that Vine was shutting down.

Rus Yusupov, one of Vine’s co-founders, seemed to be having remorse over his decision to hand his baby over to Twitter. “Don’t sell your company!” he Tweeted in Oct. 2016. His sadness was echoed by many Vine stars on the app’s last day. “Vine, you shall be missed,” King Bach tweeted. “Instagram and YouTube will raise me now.”

Casey Neistat, 35, shared a six-second-shot of seal lions, saying “better watch this with the volume up three hundred more times.” Meanwhile, Lele Pons, 20, reminded everyone how she “[did] it for the Vine”

Don’t sell your company! — Rus (@rus) October 27, 2016

Vine you shall be missed. Instagram and YouTube will raise me now — King Bach (@KingBach) January 17, 2017

today is officially @vine last day of existence. better watch this with the volume up three hundred more times https://t.co/iaYC7sSErt — Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat) January 17, 2017

PS..I forgot to save all my vines. If anyone decides to make an all Amanda Cerny lifetime youtube vine compilation on ill support it ;) — Amanda Cerny (@AmandaCerny) January 17, 2017

Heck YES to all the awesome Viners nominated for the final Shorty Award for Vine!!! You all are so talented and deserving!! 👏 — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) January 17, 2017

“Vine was a springboard for many careers,” Cody Johns, 27,told Buzzfeed, “and it was similar to being on a hit television show for several years. As an entertainer, you realize the industry moves fast and you have to move on and secure your next opportunity.” As for Cody, he now makes videos for YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.

Are you sad that Vine is dead and gone, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think it was time to pull the plug on the service? Have you already moved on to Snapchat and Instagram?

