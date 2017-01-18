Gwen Stefani Rocks Fresh Face & Nude Lip At People’s Choice Awards — See Stunning Look

Courtesy of CBS

We see you Gwen Stefani! The stunning singer blew us away at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18, with a glossy nude lip, and minimal makeup! Gwen rocked straight locks for the epic night out and we’re in love with her awards show beauty! Are you?!

Gwen Stefani, 47, was a vision at the People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18! First of all, she couldn’t stop smiling over her handsome man, Blake Shelton, 40, who had an amazing performance! Gwen looked stunning with her bright, blonde locks, down and straight. She topped off her PCAs beauty with a glossy nude lip, minimal eye make up with tones of black, and some light pink blush on her incredible cheek bones!

Her fresh-faced look was a bit different than what she usually goes for, which is her signature red lip and edgy cat eye. But we have to admit, we’re loving this light look on Gwen! Change is good, guys! And, there’s a good reason Gwen may be branching out on the beauty spectrum…

Gwen is a red carpet veteran and a master in all things beauty! Let’s be serious — She’s the face of Revlon! The former No Doubt frontrunner was just named the brand’s Global ambassador Jan. 2, 2017, and we couldn’t be happier for her. We’re not sure if Gwen will be able to top 2016, since her relationship with boyfriend, Blake Shelton, 40, was on fire and so was her music career, but 2017 is already looking pretty promising!

New year, new news! So happy to announce that I’ll be choosing love with @revlon as their new global brand ambassador. #ChooseLove A video posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Gwen joined fellow Revlon’s epic roster of spokeswomen, which includes, Ciara, 31, Olivia Wilde, 32, and Halle Berry, 50. Um, can we say squad goals?! Although Gwen is known for her signature red lip and fierce cat eye, her beauty role comes at the perfect time, because as we’ve seen in her stunning Instagram selfies, she’s been rocking some nude lips and different looks.

It’s no wonder Gwen stunning on the PCAs red carpet with her amazing beauty look, because she’s been in love with makeup since she was super young! When she spoke to our sister site, WWD, she revealed that she was a makeup artist in her early twenties! Who knew?! You go, Gwen!

