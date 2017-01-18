Courtesy of Twitter

Style star Gwen Stefani looked as gorgeous as ever at the People’s Choice Awards with her signature bright blonde locks straightened and a funky two-piece. She shined next to nominated beau Blake Shelton as they walked hand in hand back stage. So cute!

Gwen Stefani, 47, absolutely stunned at People’s Choice Awards — and would you expect anything less?! The Voice judge arrived arm-in-arm with boyfriend Blake Shelton to the Jan. 18 awards show, just in time for his performance of “Every Time I Hear That Song.” While Gwen herself is not performing or nominated, she is seriously the best looking support system for her boo, who has three nominations.

Gwen channeled some of her harajuku girls style with an eclectic two-piece by Reem Acra. The top part of look featured poufy sleeves and a black bow. Her skirt, which matched her top in a number of shades of blue, was decorated with flowers and feather-like tulle. Gwen’s accessories were minimal as she let the eccentric outfit do the talking!

Blake looked equally dapper in a teal button-down and sport coat. He is nominated for three PCAs tonight, including Favorite Male Artist.

Gwen is no stranger to the PCAs. The former No Doubt singer was nominated for Favorite Female Artist in 2006 and won in the same category in 2008. She released her latest solo album in March 2016 titled, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and co-wrote her duet with Blake Shelton, “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.” The love birds will also reunite on the newest season of The Voice. Gwen was on Season 7 and 9 of the hit singing competition, but took time off to tour. This is great new for all you “Shelina” fans!

The Hollaback girl and her country beau have been spotted out together recently on numerous occasions! They recently took a trip to Whole Foods with Gwen’s son Apollo, shared a video of Gwen’s three kids and Blake having a dance party on Christmas and spent the day at Disneyland. Talk about couple goals!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Gwen’s PCA look?! Let us know!

