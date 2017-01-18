Gregg Sulkin Slams Nude Video Leak — ‘People Make Things Up’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Gregg Sulkin has finally broken his silence to address a nude video that has been circulating on Twitter. The NSFW video appears to show Bella Thorne’s ex masturbating, but he seems to be telling us that it’s not him in the clip. In fact, he said ‘people make things up.’

“People like to make things up….easier just to ignore,” Gregg Sulkin, 24, said just hours after an alleged nude video of his leaked online. The Twitter user who posted the video claims it’s Gregg who’s seen masturbating in the clip, but the actor seems to be saying it’s not him.

And he’s not the only one who shot down the video. Just minutes after it was posted on Twitter, Gregg’s ex, Bella Thorne, came to his defense and said, “Haha, I’m telling you this isn’t Gregg’s d***.” So maybe it’s not.

Interestingly, Gregg isn’t the only actor who had an alleged nude video leak this week. Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey (also an ex of Bella Thorne) and Cody Christian were both victims of similar situations. The only difference is Tyler and Cody’s faces are seen in their videos. But all three videos show the act of masturbation.

Poor Gregg. Regardless of whether or not he’s featured in the video, it’s unfortunate he even has to respond to such a mess. Nude videos are such an invasion of privacy. But Gregg is taking the high road. He has responded to the video, without saying more than what’s necessary. We give him props for that!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is the nude video a fake? Is that Gregg in the clip? Tell us how you feel below!

