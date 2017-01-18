98K Girl Scouts & Troop Leaders Protest Being Forced To March In Trump Parade

REX/Shutterstock

Thousands of Girl Scouts and troop leaders are saying no way to the organization marching in Donald Trump’s inauguration parade. A petition has been signed by over 98,000 members in agreement that they need to pull out because of the tycoon’s misogynistic ways. We’ve got the details!



The Girls Scouts USA always marches in presidential inaugural parades, but considering how PEOTUS Donald Trump, 70, so blatantly disrespects women and teenage girls, a courageous troop leader has started a petition to make the organization pull out of the big event. A Junior troop leader named Heather C. posted it on moveon.org along with a very powerful message. “By marching in Donald Trump’s inaugural parade, you are failing to live up to GSUSA’s values. Please do not make Girl Scouts of the USA party to normalizing racism, misogyny, and fascism. Do not march in the inaugural parade,” she wrote.

“Tradition is not a justification for normalizing Trump and his blatant misogyny. Just this week, 60 members of Congress announced that they will not attend the inauguration,” Heather continued. “We aren’t required to do things just because we’ve done them in the past. What we are required to do, as Girl Scouts, is live by the Girl Scout Law. ”

She ended her message by saying, “You are failing to live by your law, GSUSA. Donald Trump has proven, at every opportunity, that he lacks even the most basic respect for women and girls. Traditions that hurt our girls must be broken. We look to you, GSUSA, to model courage, confidence, and character and therefore you must pull out of the inaugural parade.”

Even though Heather just posted the petition Jan. 18, she’s well on her way to the goal of 100,000 online signatures as the petition quickly grew past the 98,000 mark in just hours. Once she gets the needed number of signatures, they will be delivered to Sylvia Acevedo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of GSUSA. Hopefully she realizes what a bad example it is to have the Girl Scouts march in honor of a man who has shown he has no respect for women or teenage girls.

Some of the petition signers left moving messages of their own, including “Donald Trump is everything the Girl Scouts of America should be fighting against. He even admitted to walking in to the dressing rooms of teenage girls at his pageants for God’s sake!” while another said “I was a scout til age 18, and a leader to both of my daughters’ troops. Please do not march. It shows support for all that Girl Scouts is not!”

Girls Scouts USA is standing by participating in the event, telling NBC News that, “Advocating for change on issues one cares about isn’t at odds with participating in a century-long tradition that represents the peaceful exchange of power.”

