‘Game Of Thrones’: Which Seemingly Dead Character May Make A Shocking Return?

After watching one ‘Game of Thrones’ character make a pretty gruesome exit from the show, we never thought we’d see them again. But now there is reason to believe the actor behind that role will be coming back in Season 7 and it’s HUGE news for fans.

For those Game of Thrones fans who had been seeking vengeance for the Red Wedding for years now, the death of the villainous Walder Frey (David Bradley) in the Season 6 finale was a completely cathartic experience. But, as we have learned from the epic HBO series, dead isn’t always dead (*cough* Jon Snow (Kit Harington) *cough*). That’s right, David is supposed to be making an appearance in Season 7 of the show, according to an official agency resume.

When Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) slit Walder’s throat after serving him his sons in a pie, we were totally sure that was it for him. BUT that death may be exactly how Walder comes back. Hold, on stay with us. Arya might be pulling a little Faceless Men skills and placing Walder’s skin on her own in order to kill more of his sons. Gross? Yes. Interesting for the plot? Definitely.

That doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea based on how excited Maisie seems to be for the upcoming season, given that she is already teasing the finale! “It’s so exciting…it’s just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after,” Maisie said on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw on Jan. 17. “People should be very, very excited.” Oh, we totally are! But it looks like we will have to wait till mid-2017 to see how Walter really comes back to the show.

