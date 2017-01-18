‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: HBO Knows They’d Be ‘Foolish’ Not To Go For It

HBO is aware of the power of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Programming president Casey Bloys revealed in a brand-new interview that the network is considering doing a prequel to the hit fantasy show. So what’s holding them back?

“It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar,” Casey Bloys told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.”

Casey has a valid point. There’s such high expectations for anything Game of Thrones, a prequel would have to have a pretty amazing pull. Honestly, a Game of Thrones prequel focusing on Rhaegar Targaryen, Lyanna Stark, and the Mad King would be epic. But a prequel could also go farther back into Westeros history. Casey also notes that a prequel is far more likely than a sequel.

“A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it [than a spin-off],” he continued. “[Author George R.R. Martin’s history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, ‘If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,’ and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something.”

Game of Thrones is currently filming its seventh season, which is due out in summer 2017. Season 7 will only be 7 episodes, as opposed to the usual 10 episodes. While the co-creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have expressed they only need 13 episodes to wrap everything up, an episode number for season 8, the show’s final season, has yet to be confirmed.

