‘Flip Or Flop’ On The Verge Of Cancellation Over Tarek & Christina El Moussa’s Fighting

Say it ain’t so! In the midst of Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s very messy, very public divorce, HGTV is reportedly considering canceling their show! The network can only handle so much drama at once!

Flip or Flop fans were devastated when Christina El Moussa, 33, and Tarek El Moussa, 34, announced their split, but it’s about to get so much worse. Their beloved show is allegedly on the brink of extinction, according to sources close to HGTV — the network that airs Flip or Flop — who spoke to InTouch Weekly. This can’t be happening!

While the show is in the middle of season six, its network is reportedly considering its future, and it’s not bright. “Producers are planning to pull Flip or Flop,” the sources told InTouch Weekly. “They’re livid about the very public drama between two of their biggest stars and think it’s hurting their brand tremendously.”

That’s awful! Fortunately, fans may not be deprived of all things Flip or Flop; they may just be getting it in a different form. Christina apparently wants her own show — no Tarek allowed! Nothing against her estranged husband, but she has to save her own skin. And, a new solo show would come with some major perks, the sources told the mag.

“HGTV has witnessed their nonstop fighting and drama, and Christina knew that if she didn’t come up with a plan, they both would be cut,” the sources said. “She has been talking to HGTV about her own series without [Tarek]. She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking co-star. She not only told Tarek that that she would start her own design show, but she fancies herself a single version of Joanna Gaines, one of HGTV’s biggest stars.” Savage!

