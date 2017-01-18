Fiona Apple Disses Trump In Women’s March Anthem: Listen To ‘Tiny Hands’

REX/Shutterstock

The Women’s March on Washington just got its own anthem, thanks to Fiona Apple, Jan. 17! The singer/songwriter penned a short song in wake of the Jan. 21 event, where she referenced Donald Trump’s 2005 vulgar comments about women, and SNL’s skit where they poked fun at the size of his hands. Your jaw will drop when you hear ‘Tiny Hands’…

Fiona Apple, 39, isn’t a fan of President-Elect Donald Trump, 70. The Grammy-Award winner dropped a scathing track, Jan. 17, titled, “Tiny Hands”, where she sings, “We don’t want your tiny hands, anywhere near our underpants.” Yikes. Although the song is just 1 minute long, Fiona got her point across very clearly. Listen to the song, which her collaborator, composer Michael Whalen, 51, claims was created just for the Women’s March on Washington.

WOW… right? Now, that is a diss track. It turns out that Fiona originally recorded the anthem on her phone. She then teamed up with Michael, who created the track and the mix!

The fierce anthem repeats the “tiny hands … underpants” line over and over, until Donald himself chimes in. Well, the recording of his 2005 Access Hollywood tape where he made vulgar comments about women, actually makes the cameo. “Grab them by the p—y,” can be heard saying on the track, 3 times at the end of the 1 minute song. Donald says that infamous line, before he adds, “I didn’t do anything,” a denial to an unspecified accusation. However, it could have been one of his many defense lines about being accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women.

On Jan. 21, just one day after Trump’s inauguration [Jan. 20], women in all 50 states, as well as, 55 international cities, will march to fight for the rights of women, immigrants, workers, the LGBT community, and all races and religions and more. The Women’s March on Washington will travel on a 1.5 mile route that will consist of rallies, speakers and performances. The event has garnered attention from all around the globe, and it will definitely be a day to remember. And, if you are attending the Women’s March on Washington, don’t be surprised if you hear, “We don’t want your tiny hands, anywhere near our underpants.”

Fiona joins a slew of stars who are slated to attend the march. Cher, 70, Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 32, Amy Schumer, 35, Zendaya, 20, and many more celebs are expected to turn out and march on, Jan. 21!

