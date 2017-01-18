Fifth Harmony Heats Up PCAs In First Performance Since Camila Cabello Left

Fifth Harmony just KILLED it at the Jan. 18 People’s Choice Awards. The foursome performed an amazing rendition of their hit ‘Work From Home’ in their first performance since Camila Cabello shockingly left the group. You have to see their memorable performance!

Is anyone else sweating? The Fifth Harmony foursome hit the stage in super sexy bondage outfits. The performance looked like it was inspired by Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango” number! The girls — Ally Brooke, Normani Hamilon, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui — reintroduced themselves as the new Fifth Harmony with solo vocals during “Work From Home.” The ladies of 5H totally worked it out!

FIFTH HARMONY'S DEBUT PERFORMANCE AS A QUARTET. WIG!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5rZ0SzRkOu — Dyl (@scholaurship) January 19, 2017

As each girl sang, their name flashed up on the screen behind them. That’s certainly one way to send a message to Camila Cabello! They didn’t break a sweat, even though it was their first live performance as a four-person group.

The girls put on one heck of a show, and they all looked so confident amidst the drama with Camila. They were also awarded Favorite Group! Before their performance, Fifth Harmony hit the red carpet in four very silky looks. Their gowns were sexy and showed off some serious cleavage.

In a shocking move no one saw coming, Camila announced she was leaving the band in Dec. 2016 after four and a half years of being with Fifth Harmony. Even though the there are no longer five girls in Fifth Harmony, the four girls left are moving on without Camila. Fifth Harmony recently announced their first set of tour dates without Camila. They’ll be heading to Asia in March 2016. They’ll also be performing at the RodeoHouston festival on March 17!

