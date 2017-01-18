Fifth Harmony Girls Bare Cleavage & Lots Of Leg In Silky PCA Looks

REX/Shutterstock

Fifth Harmony has officially made their first public appearance since their bandmate, Camila Cabello, left the group, and all four girls looked stunning on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Jan. 18th. We loved all of their outfits so much and we can’t decide which was our favorite! What do you guys think?

There’s nothing we love more than seeing what the Fifth Harmony gals arrive on the red carpet wearing. Each girl has such a unique and different style and they’re always switching it up. It’s so nice to see all of their girls show off their different styles and outfits, because whenever they’re on stage, they’re rocking matching costumes. We loved all of their outfits and we can’t decide which one was our favorite because all four looks were fabulous — do you agree?

Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei arrived at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 18th, coordinating their looks, but not getting as match-matchy as they do on stage. Ally and Lauren showed off a LOT of leg in their ensembles — both ladies rocked silky pink dressed with majorly high slits. Meanwhile, Normani opted for a pink minidress, and Dinah Jane REALLY stood out in her white pantsuit and cape.

This marks the first time all four girls will perform without their bandmate, Camila Cabello, who left the group back in December 2016. Not only are the four girls performing live on stage for the very first time as a foursome, they’re also nominated again for “Favorite Group” — a category which they won in 2016.

Even though it is so weird to see Fifth Harmony sans Camila, it was so nice to see that all four girls are still staying strong and sticking together. We love Fifth Harmony too much and would be heartbroken if the band fell apart all because of Camila!

What did you guys think of Fifth Harmony’s red carpet outfits? Which of the four girls had your favorite look?

