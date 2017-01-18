Jennifer Lopez Introduced Drake To Her Kids: How Did It Go?

SplashNews, REX/Shutterstock

Drake and Jennifer Lopez may have taken the most serious step yet in their budding relationship! A new report claims that the triple-threat Latin performer has introduced Drake to her 8-year-old twins Max and Emme! Here’s the scoop.

Wow, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, might be more serious than we thought! Their steamy new love seems to have quickly moved from sexy nightclub makeout sessions to allegedly introducing the rapper to JLo’s kiddos from her marriage with Marc Anthony; Max, 8, and Emme, 8!

“Drake has been hanging out at Jennifer’s new house in Bel Air,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He has been there several times and is getting to know her kids.” Wow! That’s a huge step to take so soon, but maybe Jen really feels like Drake is worth the risk! And it turns out that they get along great as a little family.

“They all have a lot of fun together. Her kids really like him and they know all of his songs,” explained the source. “They like having him around.” How cute is that guys?! On top of the kids approving of the relationship, Drake actually finds watching JLo spend time with her kids to be a huge turn-on. He “loves seeing Jennifer in ‘mom mode,’” the insider continued. These two love to be low-key and play house together. “When he goes to her house, they get away from work and just chill on the couch, make dinner and watch movies.” See? They Netflix and chill just like the rest of us!

In Drake’s own words, they seems to be going “zero to one-hundred real quick.” They were first seen hanging out at JLo’s Vegas show in Dec. 2016, and things just got hotter and heavier from then on. Nightclub grinding, public kissing, cuddling on Instagram, and now meeting the kids?! We’re obsessed.

