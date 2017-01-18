Donald Trump Slams Designer Tom Ford: Melania ‘Doesn’t Like His Designs’

Donald Trump has finally responded to Tom Ford’s comments that he refuses to dress future first lady, Melania Trump, and it’s seriously crazy. He slams the designer and said Melania doesn’t even like his clothes!

Since Donald Trump, 70, was elected as President of the United States, many designers publicly stated that they refuse to dress first lady, Melania Trump, 46. Tom Ford, 55, was on The View, back in November 2016 when he said, “I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined. She’s not necessarily my image … The First Lady — other than the fact that I’m a Democrat and voted for Hillary and very sad and disappointed that she’s not in office — even had Hillary won, she shouldn’t be wearing my clothes. They’re too expensive. And I don’t mean this in a bad way. She needs to relate to everybody.”

Since Tom, many designers like Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam, Phillip Lim, and more, have come out and said that they absolutely will not dress Melania, while Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld said they will. Well, Donald has finally hit back. He was interviewed on Fox & Friends by Ainsley Earhardt, when he flat out said: “Melania never asked Tom Ford, she doesn’t like Tom Ford. Doesn’t like his designs. Tom Ford is an example. ‘I will not dress the first lady.’ He was never asked to dress her.”

He continued his rant saying, “Steve Wynn just called me and he said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel. I’m not a fan of Tom Ford. Never have been.”

Wow, we can’t say we’re surprised by his reaction and to be honest, Melania never did anything so she shouldn’t be talked badly about. What do you guys think of Donald’s comments about the designer?