Whoa! Conor McGregor bares all in a new promotional skit for the Pegasus World Cup. The UFC hunk is seen stark naked on a horse (well, aside from a tiny pair of nude-colored undies) and it’s truly a sight for sore eyes. You need to watch this video!

Conor McGregor, 28, has released the third in his series of four hilarious ads for the Pegasus World Cup — and HollywoodLife.com is declaring this one his best yet — probably due to the amount of skin he put on display. Because, McGregor is showing one heck of a lot of skin — like all of his tattoo-covered skin in fact, aside from some flesh-colored underpants saving his modesty.

The 28-year-old Irish UFC star is seen in the video picking out his silks for his big debut on the upcoming race day. Objecting to his supposed trainer’s (played by comedian Jon Lovitz) choice of attire, which was made by his nan and a tad on the flouncy and frilly side, McGregor vows to go “stark b*****k naked” instead. Oh my! “Well, you can’t!” Lovitz shoots back. “I’m not sure it’s an official rule, but it would definitely be a major ouchie on your dangly bits. Frankly, it’s not very sanitary.”

Jeeze, talk about being a buzzkill! Conor finally decides on a more “appropriate” set of silks, suitably regal for the self professed “new King” of horse racing. The end of the video teases the next installment, which promises to feature Conor’s jockey debut! We can’t wait for that one! However, let’s face it, it’s highly unlikely that the fighter will actually be competing in the 12 horse race!

After being forced to relinquish his UFC featherweight title last November, because he already held one title, Conor hot-hoofed it over to California to secure his boxing license stateside. And, it seems he took a liking to the glitz and glamor of the entertainment world. Because, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the athlete is preparing to make his acting debut. It was announced back in Dec. 2015 that Conor will be starring in the next season of Game of Thrones!

