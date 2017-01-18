Chris Brown & Sexy Brunette Caught Cozying Up In Lamborghini After Intimate Dinner

AKM-GSI

Who’s that girl? It looks like Chris Brown has got a sexy new woman in his life and we are dying to know her name. Especially because it appears that she might be Vanessa Vargas! Check out the pics of the intimate date night the pair went on is Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

After being spotted together at Up & Down nightclub in New York City on Jan. 10, it looks like Chris Brown, 27, is hanging with Vanessa Vargas once more, but this time it seems even more intimate! Chris was seen heading to the Los Angeles hotspot Catch LA in a super sexy red Lamborghini with an epic design of the Dragon Ball Z character Goku on the hood. But he wasn’t alone! Riding shotgun was his hot new friend, who bares a striking resemblance to Vanessa.

But it seems like the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer didn’t stay long, because he was seen leaving the restaurant just five minutes after arriving. Huh? Why did he leave? Oh, that’s right, Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, were having a super romantic date night up on the roof. Breezy is no fan of Drizzy’s so that fast exit makes total sense. If he was trying to take his mystery girl (who we SO think was Vanessa) out for a nice meal, he wouldn’t want it to be in a place full of drama.

But it seems like drama has been following Chris wherever he goes recently. As a matter of fact, the very night that he and Vanessa picked to head to the club in NYC was the same night his ex Rihanna, 28, showed up. OMG. Can they get a minute alone?

