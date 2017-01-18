Bryce Dallas Howard Flaunts Sexy Cleavage In Velvet Dress for ‘GOLD’ Premiere

REX/Shutterstock

Bryce Dallas Howard looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the NYC premiere of her new film, ‘GOLD,’ on Jan. 18th. The redhead flaunted massive cleavage in a velvet black dress and we love her look! What do you guys think of Bryce’s sexy dress?

Bryce Dallas Howard, 35, looked amazing on the red carpet at the NYC premiere of her new film, GOLD, on Jan. 18th. Bryce opted to wear a stunning black velvet dress that hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly. The strapless frock featured a corset bodice that was skin-tight and had a plunging neckline which showed off ample cleavage.

We love that the dress was tight around her petite waist, and then flowed into a skin-tight midi skirt that was ruched on the side and featured an asymmetrical hem. She paired the sexy LBD with simple black ankle-strap sandals, and added a pop of color to her look with a pair of turquoise dangly earrings. We love that she opted out of any accessories and didn’t even wear a necklace. It drew all of the attention the massive cleavage she was showing off and it made this look simple, yet super sexy!

Redheads always look good in black, no matter what, because their hair instantly makes any outfit pop and that’s exactly what happened with this outfit. She pulled her gorgeous red locks into a loose chignon bun, and let some hair loose in the front, framing her face.

If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Bryce loves a good LBD and she is always spotted wearing black, which is a perfect go-to choice. Just last week she rocked a skin-tight little black midi dress on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

We love Bryce’s entire look from head-to-toe — do you guys?

