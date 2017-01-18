Blake Shelton Has Us Swooning With Debut Of ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’ At PCAs

Who better to represent country music at the People’s Choice Awards than Blake Shelton?! The singer had us mesmerized with an incredible rendition of his track ‘Every Time I Hear That Song.’ Of course, Gwen Stefani was watching on with a huge smile on her face, too!

Blake Shelton, 40, was one of just two performers at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, and he absolutely slayed when he took the stage on Jan. 18! Rather than singing his current hit “Guy With A Girl,” which is blowing up country radio right now, Blake opted to sing another track off his 2016 album If I’m Honest — and he sounded great while crooning “Every Time I Hear That Song.” While belting out the song, Blake played guitar and had digital rain falling down in the background, which went well with the melancholy track.

It was a pretty surprising choice — the song is a sad, breakup anthem about missing someone and remembering a very specific moment in a relationship that’s ended. Even though Blake didn’t write it himself, there’s certainly vibes that it’s about his ex, Miranda Lambert, 33, which is especially interesting, since his current girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, was watching on, adoringly, from the crowd.

Gwen definitely has nothing to worry about, though, because she was the center of attention when Blake took the stage to accept his awards for Favorite Album and Favorite Male Country Artist after his performance. He made sure to give her a special call out in his thank you speech, and even called her the “hottest date in the room.” Excuse us while we continue swooning! These wins marked three People’s Choice Awards for Blake, although he’s been nominated ten times in total.

