Blake Shelton Gushes Over ‘Hottest Date’ Gwen Stefani At PCAs — See Adorable Pic

One of our favorite star-studded duos stunned at the People’s Choice Awards! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took on the show looking as stunning as ever and totally unable to take their eyes off of each other! These two are soo in love.

Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, graced us with their presence at the People’s Choice Awards, looking more in love than ever! Blake, whose set to perform at the Jan. 18 show, kept it casual in a teal blue button-down and coat.

Blake’s best accessory, though, was his smile, that was HUGE at the sight of his love, Gwen! The real style star in the relationship, Gwen, sported an awesome two piece. She played off of the blue in Blake’s outfit with crazy sleeves and natural makeup. Gorgeous!

“I’d like to thank my hottest date tonight, Gwen Stefani!” Blake beamed after his performance of “Every Time I Hear That Song.” Love these two!

Gwen and Blake have spent a lot of time together in the public eye recently! The two were spotted grocery shopping with Gwen’s son Apollo on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills, they’ve taken trips to Disneyland and Lake Arrowhead, and spent the holidays together, sharing videos of a pretty sweet dance party with Gwen’s three kids!

Plus, the couple cannot stop gushing over each other to anyone who will listen — and of course, we are listening and love it! Gwen took to Twitter on Jan. 17 to show her love for her beau after his song “Guy With A Girl” hit number 1. “How r u real?!” the former No Doubt singer wrote. With her Twitter Avatar a picture of Blake wrapped in Christmas lights, Gwen gushed with hashtags like, “#uramazing #luckytoknowu #everyonelovesBS.” So sweet!

In an interview with Billboard in July, Blake was equally smitten by Gwen. “Gwen saved my life,” he told the site. In his new album, If I’m Honest, Blake and Gwen share a stunningly honest duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they co-wrote. “She wrote a verse that was brutally honest and didn’t really go with my verse. I was writing about her, and she made it about us. I was so taken aback by it. F–, she’s awesome,” he said.

We can’t wait to see Blake’s performance at the PCA’s — and Gwen cheering him on!

