Blake Lively’s Shimmering Bronze Smokey Eye At People’s Choice Awards

Another day, another stunning look from Blake! She looked magnificent at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18. We spoke to her glam squad — get her exact look below!

Blake Lively, 29, looked stunning at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, held live on January 18 in Los Angeles, California.

Blake admitted she was on almost no sleep, posting on Instagram before the show: “Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama.”

Aww, she’s doing it all! And for two hours of sleep, she looked pretty damn good!

Her hair was done by Rod Ortega, who used L’Oreal products, T3 tools and Ibiza hair brushes to create her look.

Her shimmering, bronze smokey eye was thanks to makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and L’Oreal makeup. (Watch our video tutorial with Kristofer here!)

Her People’s Choice Awards look was amazing, but we are still stuck on her gorgeous Golden Globes updo and glow!

At the Globes, she rocked a slicked back, modern, twisted updo. It was very sophisticated and exquisite. Her hairstylist Rod Ortega used the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer and the T3 Whirl Convertible Curling iron for styling. As far as products, she used L’Oreal Extraordinary Clay Shampoo and conditioner, and then the L’Oreal Elnett Strong Hold hairspray and L’Oreal Nutri Gloss!

Her makeup was neutral yet glamourous, by makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. For her sexy eyes, he used the L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude Intense, the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Primer and the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara.

He used L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Liquid Illuminator in Golden on her shoulders, collarbones and cheekbones for an all-over glow!

