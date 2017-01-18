Blake Lively Proclaims Her Undying Love For Ryan Reynolds At PCAs: ‘He’s Mine’: Watch

Image Courtesy of CBS

As if Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds weren’t already couple goals, Blake made our hearts melt all over again at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards when she gave him a sweet shoutout in her acceptance speech. WATCH her whole speech right here!

“Thank you to my husband, who’s everything to me!” Blake Lively, 29, gushed over Ryan Reynolds, 40, as she accepted her award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress at the PCAs on Jan. 18. “You can’t have him! He’s mine!” Ahh, so cute. WATCH:

“This is more than I ever could have dreamed of or hoped for, my mama, she always taught me as a kid that you can’t let anyone limit you,” Blake said. “Pretty cool. Thanks, Mom!” So inspiring!

“I was always an ambitious kid and I set a goal for myself. I knew if I could accomplish this, I would be successful and happy, and that was to me the Spice Girls,” Blake also joked. Same.

Of course, the People’s Choice Awards are all about the fans, as they’re the ones who get to decide who wins, and Blake made sure to thank them too. “When you guys voted for this, you voted for girl power,” she told the audience.

Finally, Blake had an important message for the young women watching: “People want to hear stories about women, and we want to hear your stories, whether it’s social media, whatever, tell your stories now more than ever. You need to be heard and you are valuable,” she added. Yess, go Blake!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full People’s Choice Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, are you just dead over Blake talking about Ryan in her speech at the PCAs? Tell us if you’re glad she won tonight!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.