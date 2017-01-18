Blake Lively Flaunts Long Legs In Fringe Mini At People’s Choice Awards

Rex/Shutterstock

Fierce in fringe! Blake Lively’s People’s Choice Awards dress was one of our favorite looks of the night as she opted for a fun mini that put her endless legs on full display.

Blake Lively, 29, is one hot mama! The star stepped out for the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards in LA on Jan. 18 where she flaunted her incredible post-baby body on the red carpet, showing off her long legs in the process in her fun fringed ensemble.



The star loves to switch it up and that’s just what she did on this occasion — her dress was a refreshing shift on the red carpet and it totally stood out! Blake opted for a long-sleeved, beaded fringe frock from Elie Saab‘s Spring/Summer 2017 collection. She wore her hair parted in the middle and styled it straight, giving the look a retro vibe as strappy heels elongated her frame.

Her PCAs appearance follows her jaw-dropping red carpet moment at the Golden Globes, where Blake put her assets on display in a gorgeous Versace gown. The form-fitting dress fit her like a glove and served up an ample view of her cleavage as the gold detailing really made the dress pop. Blake and her hubby, Ryan Reynolds, defined goals with their glam appearance.

What did you think of Blake’s dress? Did you love her PCAs look as much as we did? Check it out here and let us know.

