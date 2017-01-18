Betsy DeVos: Does Trump’s Education Secretary Pick Want Guns In Schools? Parents Terrified

Courtesy of ABC

Yikes — this is super scary! Donald Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, has no problem allowing guns in schools! Her reasoning? She claims guns may be necessary in order to protect students from — get this — grizzly bears! Obviously most parents are NOT having it. In fact, you’ll never believe the backlash she’s receiving!

Apparently anything can happen in 2017! Donald Trump’s, 70, Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, 59, told Newtown, Connecticut’s former representative at her confirmation hearing on Jan. 17 that bears — yes, bears — justify the presence of GUNS in schools. If anyone else is shaking their head right now, you’re not alone! Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) asked Betsy pointblank, “Do you think guns have any place in or around schools?” And Betsy cooly responded, “Best left to locales and states to decide.”

Apparently unsatisfied with her vague response, Chris asked Betsy again. This time she said, “I will refer back to Senator Enzi and the school he was talking about in Wyoming … I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the schools to protect from potential grizzlies.” Say what? Her comment even drew some laughs in the room, according to CNN.

Based on her answers Betsy DeVos wouldn’t be qualified to be a secretary at a school let alone the Secretary of Education. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 18, 2017

there’s actually nothing that makes me want to have kids less than the fact they’ll probably go to school under Betsy DeVos — zak. (@zakcheneyrice) January 18, 2017

Betsy DeVos testified that guns in schools would help prevent grizzly attacks. You know what else would? Tanks. Let’s put tanks in, too. — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) January 18, 2017

Betsy DeVos is proof positive that no amount of money can fix stupid. — Michael Garee (@MichaelGaree) January 18, 2017

Everything I read about Betsy DeVos is scarier than the last… Guns in schools to protect against Grizzlies. I can’t pic.twitter.com/tuDvYJgGmZ — Kristyn Krogman (@KristynKrogman) January 18, 2017

Betsy was referring to a story Sen. Mike Enzi had told earlier about a school in Wyoming that has fences around it to protect against grizzly bears. For those who aren’t aware, fences are not the same things as guns. She also said she would support President-Elect Trump if he moved to ban gun-free schools zones, a position he advocated on the campaign trail.

This has parents understandably freaking out for multiple reasons. Since January 2013, there have been 201 incidents of firearms being discharged on school grounds, according to findings from Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense that were released back in November. Even scarier, black students are disproportionately the victims of school shootings.

And let’s not forget that in Newtown, Connecticut, 20 elementary school students and six school employees were gunned down in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Senator Murphy, who’s a gun control advocate, tweeted later that night, “Tonight #BetsyDeVos would not oppose putting guns in our schools. I was shaken to the core by her answer. So should every American parent.” And we could’t agree more.

