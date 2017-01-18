Bella Thorne Distracts From Exes’ Alleged Nude Pics With Sexiest Bikini Photo Yet

Courtesy of Instagram

Leave it to Bella Thorne to get people talking! The starlet posted a super hot bikini photo on Jan. 18, right after alleged nude photos of exes Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin leaked. Bella’s nearly naked photo is definitely taking some heat off her exes photo scandal!

Bella Thorne, 19, shared a very sexy bikini picture of herself on the beach in the Bahamas holding a pig on Jan. 18. Bella’s body looked so fabulous. Her toned abs and cleavage were on full display, as was her new blue hair. “I swam with da piggies 😈💙🐷 #piggies #beach #lovin,” she captioned the photo.

Bella uploaded the hot photo in the midst of Tyler Posey, 25, and Gregg Sulkin’s alleged nude photo scandals. Is this her way of trying to distract the internet from talking about the alleged leaks? Alleged nude photos of the Teen Wolf star surfaced online over MLK weekend, right after an alleged naked video of Tyler’s co-star Cody Christian, 21, leaked. Before sharing her bikini photo, Bella called Tyler an “angel” on Twitter, sending him love amidst the drama.

One Twitter user claimed she had alleged nude photos and video of Bella’s other ex Gregg, 24, on Jan. 17, but the Famous In Love star quickly took to Twitter to call out the illegitimacy of the photos. She tweeted that the alleged photos were not of Gregg’s “d*ck.” That’s certainly getting right to the point!

We love how Bella is so protective of her friends, even if they are her exes. These vicious hacks and alleged nude photos hitting the internet are just cruel. Even if the pics aren’t of these celebs, the fact that they’re being associated with the photos is just not OK. Let Tyler and Gregg live in peace!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Bella’s latest bikini photo? How do you feel about her being protective of her exes? Let us know!

