Bella Hadid Wants The Weeknd Back — Is Selena Gomez Freaked?

Selena Gomez’s budding romance with The Weeknd is causing tons of tension! As the couple happily PDAs on dates for the world to see, a shocking Jan. 18 report says that his supermodel ex Bell Hadid ‘still wants to be with him’. So what does this mean for the ‘Starboy’ singer and Selena’s future? Here’s what’s going on!

It’s safe to say that Selena Gomez, 24, did not ask for a love triangle, but Bella Hadid, 20, apparently misses The Weeknd, 26, and there’s trouble brewing. “Bella still wants to be with him,” a source tells Us Weekly magazine in their Jan 30 issue, and she “is pissed” about him and Selena getting together. Uh, oh!

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him [for her music],” the insider also shares, but The Weeknd isn’t bothered. “He thinks she’s just jealous,” the source adds.

As for how Selena feels about all this? “Selena doesn’t have any reservations about hooking up with Bella’s ex,” the insider reveals to the mag, explaining that Sel isn’t worried at all. “She doesn’t care about Bella.”

If Bella decides to really intervene and things turn sour, the source says, Selena won’t write a song or anything. “If this gets ugly, it’ll be on Bella…Selena won’t respond unless she really needs to,” the insider explains. Yep, the “Same Old Love” singer will play it cool, just like she always does!

In the meantime, Sel thinks The Weeknd “is such a sweet guy”, and they are taking the time to get “to know each other better”. That’s all we need to hear!

