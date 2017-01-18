Barbara Bush Rushed To Hospital 4 Days After George — Is She Okay?

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no! Just four days after her husband George H.W. Bush was hospitalized, Barbara Bush has been taken to the same medical center. Find out if the 91-year-old former First Lady is okay!

Barbara Bush, 91, was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas today, Jan. 18, as a “precaution” for exhibiting “fatigue and coughing” symptoms, according to an official statement from the Bush office. There is not yet an update on her condition.

Her husband, former President George Bush, 92, is currently in the ICU of the same hospital, under observation. He was admitted after experiencing “shortness of breath”, then treated for an “acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia” according to a separate statement. He is now stable, and spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted on Jan. 18 that the former POTUS is doing well:

.@GeorgeHWBush was taken to @MethodistHosp Sat. for shortness of breath, has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Jeb Bush‘s son George P. Bush has said he won’t be attending Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 because of his grandparents’ ill health. However, he will “attend a private event with the new president next week in Washington”, another Bush spokesman said.

Shortly after George was hospitalized, a letter that he allegedly wrote to Trump began circulating on social media and via multiple outlets. “Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your inauguration on January 20th,” the alleged letter reads. “My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.” It is not yet confirmed that George Bush wrote the letter, but you can take a look at it below:

Read The Letter George Bush Sent To Donald Trump About Not Attending The Inauguration https://t.co/8WoryjG5iv via @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/6fYHRYlSlV — Kelli Weathers⭐ (@kellicamel) January 18, 2017

We wish the Bush family a speedy recovery.

