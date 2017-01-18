Ariana Grande Claims She’s The ‘Hardest Working 23-Year-Old’ & The Internet Laughs

Well, this is awkward. Ariana Grande was trying to be cute when she called herself the ‘hardest working 23-year-old on Earth’ next to an adorable Insta pic, but she set off an absolute tweet-storm of people who disagree! See their hilarious reactions, right here.
Yikes! Sometimes you do a #humblebrag and it helps people realize how awesome and cool you are, and other times you look like a stuck-up snob. The internet seemed to feel more of the latter when Ariana Grande, 23, gave herself a little pat on the back for working her tiny little butt off.
“When you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf*ckwitable #haventsleptinyears,” she captioned an honestly adorable photograph of herself. In the pic, she’s rocking long straight hair, a huge puffer jacket and super skinny jeans. She looks amazing and between her music, Hairspray, and other acting projects, we don’t doubt that she’s exhausted. However, her extreme comment seemed to deeply offend some fans online.
“I like Ariana Grande but if she thinks she’s the hardest working 23 year old on Earth then she needs a reality check,” one fan wrote on her photo. “When you’re cute but you’re also the most arrogant 23 year old human being on earth,” said another. Ouch! Luckily, some fans did come to her aid. “She works damn hard and sure, many people definitely have to work hard but can’t you just let people be proud of their accomplishments? damn, y’all want girls to be confident but as soon as they show any self-love, y’all immediately wanna tear em down,” gushed a supporter. Hell yeah!
Here are some of the best reactions:
