Ariana Grande Claims She’s The ‘Hardest Working 23-Year-Old’ & The Internet Laughs

Well, this is awkward. Ariana Grande was trying to be cute when she called herself the ‘hardest working 23-year-old on Earth’ next to an adorable Insta pic, but she set off an absolute tweet-storm of people who disagree! See their hilarious reactions, right here.

Yikes! Sometimes you do a #humblebrag and it helps people realize how awesome and cool you are, and other times you look like a stuck-up snob. The internet seemed to feel more of the latter when Ariana Grande, 23, gave herself a little pat on the back for working her tiny little butt off.

“When you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf*ckwitable #haventsleptinyears,” she captioned an honestly adorable photograph of herself. In the pic, she’s rocking long straight hair, a huge puffer jacket and super skinny jeans. She looks amazing and between her music, Hairspray, and other acting projects, we don’t doubt that she’s exhausted. However, her extreme comment seemed to deeply offend some fans online.

“I like Ariana Grande but if she thinks she’s the hardest working 23 year old on Earth then she needs a reality check,” one fan wrote on her photo. “When you’re cute but you’re also the most arrogant 23 year old human being on earth,” said another. Ouch! Luckily, some fans did come to her aid. “She works damn hard and sure, many people definitely have to work hard but can’t you just let people be proud of their accomplishments? damn, y’all want girls to be confident but as soon as they show any self-love, y’all immediately wanna tear em down,” gushed a supporter. Hell yeah!

Here are some of the best reactions:

@ArianaGrande uhhh you think you're the hardest working 23 year old? Bitch wake up you're so stuck up and can't even get a #1 not grateful 🍆 — Stephen Garrett 🦋 (@MC2PhotoLife) January 14, 2017

@ArianaGrande what about the 23 year old single mothers with two jobs? Wake up bitch. I will never buy anything of yours. You're so stuck up — Stephen Garrett 🦋 (@MC2PhotoLife) January 14, 2017

@ArianaGrande gets hate for 'arrogant' Instagram post? Nothing wrong with a bit of Instagram sass! Dry sense of humor ppl its only a caption — Diana Espir (@DianaEspir) January 17, 2017

Ariana Grande the hardest working 23 y/o in the world?!?! How arrogant can you be? Not saying I don't like her but that's just so ignorant 😷 — laura (@adidaskingtommo) January 14, 2017

@ArianaGrande sooo by hardest working woman, do you mean your mother because she paid for your career, or nah? — Mabel (@mabel_htx) January 18, 2017

@ArianaGrande hardest working my @ss, try defending your country away from family, maybe you'll give more of a shit for the country…. — Rob Leis (@RobLeis) January 18, 2017

@ArianaGrande If you're the 'hardest working 23-year-old human being on earth', then I'm The tooth fairy 🤓 https://t.co/Yp8q3xqwtw — Katie (@KaterinaMx) January 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ari was being honest or arrogant? Let us know!

