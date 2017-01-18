Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Banned From Publicly Bashing Each Other By Private Judge?

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt haven’t held back from dissing each other in court documents, but now that they’re handling their divorce in private, will their personal judge ban them from bashing one another publicly? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why we probably won’t hear these two tear each other apart in any future interviews!

Judge John W. Ouderkirk will be overseeing Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie’s private divorce now that they’ve agreed to seal the documents in their case, but California Divorce attorney, Dave Pisarra, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the judge won’t be able to force the two from publicly trash talking one another. However, we still shouldn’t expect many more public disses.

“[Their] attorneys have probably told them by now that publicly shaming each other will not help them in front of a judge, whether private or public,” Dave explained. “The fact that the parties are looking to resolve this conflict privately will hopefully move them to stop trashing each other in public.”

Of course, so far, the two have only publicly slammed each other in court documents, and those have now been sealed after their Jan. 10 agreement to put on a “united front.” In his Dec. 22 papers, Brad ranted that Angie has “no self-regulating mechanism,” and accused her of “ignoring” the best interests of their kids. Meanwhile, she insinuated in her Jan. 4 docs that he has something to hide and is “terrified” about what will happen if it gets out.

Hopefully, these two were never planning on taking shots at each other in future interviews, but even if they were, it definitely seems like their attorneys would make sure they know it’s in their best interest to steer clear!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina will stop trashing Brad publicly?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.