Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Split: Private Judge Will Get Them To Laugh Through Divorce

Finally some HAPPY news! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s nasty divorce has been so serious, that their private judge is on a mission to get them to laugh through the process. John Ouderkirk has some amazing tricks up his sleeve, so read on for the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

If Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, can’t go back to being husband and wife, the least they can do is maintain a light friendship. With the help of retired Judge John Ouderkirk, this divorce settlement might not be so painful after all. “John will try to get Angelina and Brad to laugh through their divorce proceedings,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known to be strict, but also has a sense of humor that could diffuse any difficult issues they might encounter.” That’s the spirit!

You may recall that John is also the guy who married Angie and the Fight Club hunk in 2014, so he knows them better than most people! “They both trust and like him to a certain degree,” the source continues. “Judge Ouderkirk has been around the block and has a lot of life and legal experience that he can bring to the table to try and help resolve this situation as amicably as possible.” It breaks our hearts that the former couple’s divorce has turned so nasty, especially with six kids stuck in the middle. Hopefully John can pour some cool water over this heated split.

Like John, Brad also hopes this divorce runs smoothly and disappears quickly — like his split from Jennifer Aniston did! The Ocean’s 11 hunk actually hired a private judge back then too, who took care of everything so discreetly and privately. We barely remember any drama surrounding his first divorce, well, besides the Angelina Jolie angle. Thankfully, even without John’s help, Brad and Angie’s breakup has calmed down a little bit. They’re playing nicer than before, and are just looking to get everything figured out! Thank goodness!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you SO glad that Judge John is stepping in to lighten things up?

