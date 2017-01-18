‘American Crime Story’: Bill Clinton & Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal May Be Focus Of Season 4

REX/Shutterstock

This would be AMAZING! President Bill Clinton’s mid-1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky may very likely be the focus of a future season of ‘American Crime Story,’ a new report claims. Ryan Murphy has already optioned a book about the affair, and casting is underway!

Only the first season of American Crime Story has aired so far, but executive producer Ryan Murphy is already laying the groundwork for what seems to be Season 4. Ryan and his fellow producers have reportedly optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 2012 nonfiction book examines President Bill Clinton‘s mid-1990s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky — including that infamous blue dress — and how it led to his eventual impeachment and acquittal.

Believe it or not, producers have already started seeing actresses for the role of Monica and Linda Tripp. Linda, who was Monica’s colleague, recorded conversations they had about Monica’s sexual relationship with Bill.

Interestingly, another book of Toobin’s, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson, served as the blueprints for American Crime Story‘s award-winning and critically acclaimed first season.

As we previously told you, the second season of the anthology series will focus on Hurricane Katrina and bow in early 2018, while an already-ordered Season 3 will focus on the murder of Gianni Versace and premiere later that year.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you excited by the idea of American Crime Story focusing on the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky scandal? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.