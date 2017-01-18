Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Share Passionate Kiss On NYC Date Night: PDA Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

SWOON alert! Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy’s relationship is heating up fast! The pair shared a steamy kiss while out in NYC on Jan. 17! They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other on the sexy date night, and we can’t look away! Can you handle this PDA pic?

We seriously can’t get enough of Amber Rose, 33, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 30! The two stars, who’ve been keeping us guessing about whether they’re a couple or not, just gave us another reason to believe they are SO on! Amber took to her Instagram, Jan. 18, to post a PDA pic of she and Val sharing a passionate kiss while on a date night in NYC! This snap is seriously too hot to handle…

Amber, dressed in a cleavage-baring green top, is leaning in to kiss Val in the photo and their chemistry is off the charts. Aside from their steamy lip lock, we couldn’t help but notice how her hands were super close to his… you know, inner thigh… Val’s legs were propped up and all over Amber in the pic, and he’s seen grabbing her neck while leaning in for the grand finale. The smirk on the pro dancer’s face is our favorite part of the sexy snap, besides the kiss, of course!

The stunning blonde kept her caption discreet and simple writing, “NYC nights,” with star emojis. She neglected to inform us if they are officially dating or not, but we’re used to it by now. The rumored couple have been flaunting their obvious chemistry and sexy relationship all over social media since Oct. 2016, and we’re dying for them to just admit something… like, that they’re DATING!

Amber and Val have been teasing us since they met on Dancing With The Stars through Val’s brother, Maksim, 37. As you may know, Amber and Maksim were partners on the ABC hit show, and while everyone speculated that there could have been a potential romance between the two, it was Val who she apparently had her eyes on. After that, there was major speculation that Amber and Val were just engaging in a showmance, but they proved that to be false when they were still spotted getting close at Amber’s 33rd bday bash, Oct, 24, 2016. Love it!

The two spent Halloween 2016 together, where Val rested his head on Amber’s chest in a PDA pic from their spooky night out. They continued to fuel the romance rumors when they were caught holding hands on a date night on Dec. 9, 2016. THEN the lovebirds shared a lip lock, Jan. 4 on Instagram, courtesy of Amber. Besides their romantic photo (above), Amber and Val’s most recent PDA date took place at a Knicks game Jan. 16, 2017, where they shared a smooch for the Kiss Cam in front of the entire audience at MSG! Ugh, we’re totally shipping this rumored couple!

