Is George Clooney finally going to be a father? A new report claims that he is — and that his wife Amal is pregnant with TWINS no less! Even better, they’re allegedly expecting a boy & a girl, causing both stars to feel like they’ve ‘hit the family jackpot’ — aw!

George Clooney, 55, and Amal Clooney, 38, are allegedly about to become parents for the very first time — at least according to InTouch magazine. If the rumors are true, we could NOT be more thrilled for the sweet pair. After all, we’re sure their kids would be absolutely adorable. “Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl,” an insider reportedly close to the duo told the publication. “They had been trying for a baby all summer and it just wasn’t happening, so they sought the help of a fertility doctor and started in vitro fertilization.”

Apparently the treatment REALLY worked as they’re now expecting double the trouble. But while a bit nervous, George and Amal are of course overjoyed about becoming two-time parents. “When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough,” the source explained. “But the news that it was a boy and a girl made them both really happy. They feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot.” Aw!

George had previously never had any interest in becoming a dad, but he’s apparently completely changed his tune. “He’s gone from never wanting to be a father to being totally excited about Amal’s pregnancy and the thought of raising two children who will call him Dad,” the insider continued. “He’s been doting on Amal’s every need and talking to her belly. He’s also having a blast coming up with baby names.”

For their son, George and Amal reportedly love the idea of naming him Nicholas — nick for short — after George’s dad. For the girl, George is leaving the task of naming her up to Amal. Their alleged journey to parenthood was not an easy one apparently, but it was definitely worth it for the happy couple. “They can’t believe in just a few months they’re going to have two babies,” the source concluded. “They’re having so much fun looking at all the latest baby gadgets and getting everything ready for the twins. They’re going to be such amazing parents.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Amal is actually pregnant? Are you hoping she and George start a family eventually?

