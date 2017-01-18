Fetty Wap’s Ex Alexis Sky Slams Reports She Released Sex Tape — I’m Being Played

Alexis Sky has been making headlines for appearing in a sex tape with her ex Fetty Wap, but she recently SLAMMED reports that she was responsible for its release! Watch our interview for EXCLUSIVE details on why she thinks someone is ‘playing her.’

She’s setting the record straight! Alexis Sky‘s alleged sex tape with her ex Fetty Wap, 25, recently leaked, causing the tension between them to reach an all-time high. Even though Alexis was blamed for its release, she claims the rumors are entirely false. “I have a business. I have a lot to lose doing that. I’m trying to act,” Alexis tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “These type of things follow you. That’s not the route I was trying to go. I transitioned to a vixen to a business woman. And on his end, it’s not really a good image on him either. I don’t condone it on both ends. Whoever did it is trying to play me and trying to downplay me.”

Fetty’s ex-girlfriend Alexis and current girlfriend Slevin Monroe (Blu) got into a NASTY social media feud on Jan. 11, due to the sex tape. After accusations were made over who released the NSFW clip, Blu took to Instagram with her side of the story. She was seen yelling in the camera, shortly after Alexis appeared on The Breakfast Club. “Why do I have to hear a b*tch on the radio talking sh*t about me? A n*gga that does not call your phone, he doesn’t want you.” Yikes!

As far as the state of their feud now, Alexis revealed, “I’m not fighting with [Blu]. Honestly, I was on a plane on my way to Miami and a picture leaked out. And when I landed, the video was out. I called my lawyer before I took off and told him he had to put a stop to this because I was scared. I’m not accusing anybody. All I know is that it got out.” Alexis and Fetty have clearly moved on and grown apart, but they were once in love, so we hope this heated dispute ends soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think they will bury the hatchet in the near future? Let us know!