‘Beware the Slenderman’ Doc: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Horrifying Case

The ‘Beware the Slenderman’ documentary will make it’s highly-anticipated debut Jan. 23 on HBO, and it follows the 2014 Slenderman stabbing case in which two 12-year-old girls allegedly tried to stab a fellow friend to death. The doc will dive deep into the crime that completely shocked America.

1. Two girls allegedly attempted to murder their friend by stabbing her to please an internet horror character.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who were 12 years old at the time, are accused of plotting to kill Payton Leutner, also 12 at the time, for Slenderman, an internet character they worshipped. The vicious act happened on May 31, 2014 in the woods of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Payton was stabbed 19 times.

2. Payton’s murder was allegedly planned months in advance.

Both girls say the other was the mastermind behind the attack. According to Anissa, Morgan proposed they kill Payton for Slenderman around late December 2013 or early January 2014, New York Magazine reports. “I didn’t want to do it,” Anissa said. “But later, I didn’t want to leave Morgan all by herself out here, because I thought it would be cool to prove the skeptics wrong.”

On the other hand, Morgan says that Anissa was the one who constructed the plan to kill Payton. “She made it seem necessary, and I figured that if it was necessary, then I would,” Morgan said.

3. Payton miraculously survived the attack.

Payton was stabbed 19 times. Despite her injuries, she crawled her way out of the woods to a ditch on a nearby road. A cyclist found her and called 911. She was stabbed in two major organs, with one missing a major artery by less than a millimeter.

4. Morgan has been diagnosed as a early-onset schizophrenic.

When Morgan’s mother found out what her daughter’s been accused of, she thought about schizophrenia. “Our family history of schizophrenia was the first thing we brought up to her lawyers,” she said, according to Rolling Stone. “That was the only logical explanation that we could wrap our heads around.”

Morgan was later diagnosed with early-onset schizophrenia. Morgan confessed to the crime, but now her mother and attorney are petitioning to retract the confession because of Morgan’s schizophrenic psychosis, young age and various technical errors he has said were made during the process of receiving and recording Geyser’s confession.

5. Morgan and Anissa will be tried as adults.

A Waukesha County judge ruled in Aug. 2015 that Morgan and Anissa would be tried in adult court. The decision was made after debate about the age and mental status of the girls. “In the juvenile system, at age 18, they’d both be released. There has to be assurances to the public this doesn’t happen again. Longer-term control is necessary,” Judge Michael Bohren said, according to Fox 6 Now. They could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted. Their trials are expected to be held separately and begin in March or April 2017.

Beware the Slenderman airs Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, have you been following the case? Are you going to watch Beware the Slenderman? Let us know!